We all know that photography simply isn’t possible without light. Apart from bringing attention to subjects, it also allows us to explore many different creative possibilities for storytelling. From experimenting with shadow play to creating moody imagery, the ability to harness light is a powerful skill that every photographer must possess. A 2019 project titled “Dark Side” by Seattle-based Cody Cobb is a stunning example of what mastery of light can do for our photography.

As a photographer based in the American West, Cobb makes it a point to regularly wander in the hypnotic landscapes to “fully immerse himself in the seemingly untouched wilderness.” So, it’s easy to have the impression that his works tend to be repetitive. However, it’s actually the opposite. A quick peek at his portfolio reveals the many faces of the American West through perspectives made possible by his level of familiarity. The clever and abstract “Dark Side” bears testament to this.

Light that reveals more darkness

Cobb uses light beyond mere illumination for this series. What his light source didn’t reach was just as important, the darkness emphasizing the strange world beyond the lit foreground. “This light only reveals more darkness, an illumination of a strange land that no longer resembles the familiar surfaces of the American West,” he said in his poetic project statement for “Dark Side.” “Undulations of Earth ripple and radiate toward the horizon like a solid sea. Silhouettes of behemoths suspended in geologic time emerge and strange symmetries are revealed in the gentle fall of red and blue light.”

Swathed in red and blue light, the once recognizable landscapes became otherworldly natural structures against the darkness. Cobb also evidently drew inspiration from the universe itself, likening the strangeness to “a similar sense of cosmological contraction and expansion.” This is also reinforced by the sprinkling of stars and the glowing moon in the background.

To me, it’s as if Cobb is telling the viewer that what lies beyond matters just as much — or even more — than what you can see. Can you even perceive the surroundings based on what the light reveals to you? It’s an interesting perspective that exercises the viewer’s imagination despite the simplicity of the scenes.

A clever play on abstract landscapes

The abstract approach to landscape photography isn’t new even for Cobb, but he did put a rather ingenious take on it. He chose snowy spots with interesting slopes, shapes and silhouettes to serve as the canvas of this series. Whether with a splash of color or otherwise, his ideas pushed the boundaries of creative landscape photography. Throughout the series, he was even able to use the undulations of the earth to lead our eyes to the darkness beyond.

I also find that “Dark Side” reinforces the idea that there’s more than one way to look at a place. There’s always something that we overlook or dismiss in a scene, but these elements may actually be key to new ideas. Once we realize this, we also begin to see that each scene offers countless possibilities. I also think this body of work inspires us to sharpen our observation skills and tap into our imagination more often.

If you liked this series, do check out Cody Cobb’s website and Behance portfolio as well to see more of his/her impressive work.

All photos by Cody Cobb. Used with Creative Commons permission.