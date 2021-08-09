Every photographer knows that Hasselblad cameras come with a hefty price tag. They also know that these cameras took some of the most iconic photos of the 20th century. Hasselblad also sent the first cameras to the moon and made the world’s first digital compact mirrorless medium format camera. But are these the only reasons why Hasselblad cameras are super expensive?

For the uninitiated, Business Insider recently posted the video above with their answers to the question. First, they noted that the Hasselblad H6D-100c costs over $30,000 — without the lens. It’s an insane amount that warrants nothing but the best in terms of technology, production standards and image quality. The video above covers what makes the Swedish company’s high-end medium format cameras different, and essentially niche products. These include its sensor size, colorful history and the meticulous process that goes into assembling each camera by hand.

