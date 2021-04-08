If you’ve just taken a liking to doing landscape photography, you will definitely benefit from getting the right tools for the job. These don’t just mean the right camera and lens, but also the accessories to pair with your tripod. The most commonly used and recommended of these is the ball head and L-bracket system.

New to these tools? Not to worry, professional photographer Tom Mackie of Landscape Photography iQ explains how to use this system, and why he finds them useful for his field workflow. He also breaks down his own ball head and L-bracket system and outlines what makes it different from other tripod head systems. With these tools, you’ll be able to handle your camera more efficiently, especially for panoramic shots. Of course, you should always go for the sturdy reliable ones so you also ensure that your camera is both stable and secure.

Got more questions about using the ball head and L-bracket system for landscape photography? Go ahead and drop them in the comments below, or join the Photofocus Community today if you haven’t yet, so you can start a discussion with your fellow landscape photographers!