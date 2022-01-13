If you’re already a seasoned film photographer, you must already be familiar with CineStill BwXX. Chances are, you’ve also heard about the Eastman Kodak Double-X, which is actually what the CineStill black and white film is. But if you’re a black and white fan only hearing about these for the first time, you’re in for a treat!

In the video above, photographer and filmmaker Caleb Knueven of Bad Flashes explores all the current formats that the CineStill BwXX, or repackaged Kodak Eastman Double-X, come in. It’s actually revered as a motion picture film used in several iconic movies. These include Raging Bull (1980), Stranger Than Paradise (1984), Schindler’s List (1993), Memento (2000) and Casino Royale (2006). So, it’s easy to see why so many film photographers are excited to get this emulsion, whether as a Kodak or CineStill release.

Some may even consider Kneuven lucky for getting his hands on all formats of this punchy black and white film. Yes, he was able to score 35mm, 120, 16mm and Super 8 versions of this film. So, he was able to cover both stills and footage, and share his insights on what makes this black and white film great!

Ever shot with the Kodak Eastman Double-X or CineStill BwXX? Share your results with us in the comments below, or in our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!