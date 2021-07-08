Do you want to take landscape photos but think that your location isn’t cut out for it? Indeed, having access to beautiful and dramatic locations will increase your chances of getting great photos. But, it doesn’t mean it’s the only way you can do landscape photography. You may be surprised at what you can create, even in what you believe are the most boring locations!

Case in point is the photography challenge that UK-based Thomas Heaton recently did. In the video above, he takes around what he called “The Boring 10 Miles,” where he covered 10 miles in the most boring part of his town and shot 10 photos for every mile traveled. Interestingly, this mostly flat area dominated by farmlands is a stark contrast to the beautiful beach on the other side, where Heaton typically shoots his landscape snaps.

So, riding a bike and lugging along a Fujifilm X-E3 (a camera that he believed was accessible to most people) and a single lens (18-55mm), he set off on his quest. As he said, it wasn’t about getting award-winning photos but changing how he saw his environment. If you’re feeling uninspired about taking landscape photos in your area, this exercise could work for you as well! It may even change your mind about what you think are boring locations!

