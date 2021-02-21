Many photographers don’t like or recommend taking portraits in direct sunlight because the light is too harsh and it’s difficult to work in. Models also tend to struggle to hold poses or do expressions if it’s too bright or too hot. However, with some tips, adjustments and workarounds, it’s actually possible to get great results in this kind of lighting.

Detroit-based photographer Jessica Kobeissi shared her six best tips in the video above for anyone thinking of taking portraits in bright, direct sunlight. These tips address some of the common issues that both photographers encounter in this shooting condition, such as overexposure, casting shadows over the subject and helping make the photo shoot easier for models. She also explains why she thinks it’s best to shoot during the golden hour — around sunrise and sunset — if you want to take photos in direct sunlight.

