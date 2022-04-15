Do something long enough and you’ll eventually grow tired of it, no matter how passionate you are. Maybe it’s the routine that gets you. Maybe you’re not seeing any concrete progress to what you’re doing. Or, simply, you no longer enjoy what you’re doing. It’s all about landscape photography today, but it definitely happens to all kinds of creative work and interests as well. That said, if you feel sick of landscape photography right now, don’t worry. You’re not alone, and you can do something about it.

Pinehurst, North Carolina-based landscape photographer Mark Denney was in the same boat as you. So, he put together the video above to help his fellow landscape shooters tackle this challenge better. What he found effective in getting him out of this slump was doing a project. The goal, he said, is to “embrace” being sick of landscape photography with the intention to improve your skill, get a new perspective, and reinvigorate your passion.

So, that photography project that you abandoned a long time ago? Maybe now is the perfect time to pick it up again. This time, maybe adding a twist or different perspective to freshen things up will help you get unstuck and fall in love with landscape photography again!

