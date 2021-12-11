The great outdoors take on a unique beauty at this time of the year. So, it’s not surprising that it’s the favorite season of many photographers. So, if you’re planning to do some outdoor winter photography soon, make the most out of it with these 10 photo ideas.

Even if you already have some ideas in mind, it’s still a great idea to have some extra tips, just in case your location turns out perfect for them. Scottish photographer Kim Grant drops 10 for you to consider in the video above. Most of them will inspire you to explore shapes, patterns and other abstract imagery offered by the winter landscape. So, make sure to bring a macro lens with you!

These ideas are great for taking a closer look at the details of your location. There’s a good chance that many of these ideas aren’t the first subjects or approaches that come to your mind about winter photography. So, consider these great opportunities to try something new, especially if you typically do landscapes or portraits for your outdoor winter photography.

While you’re at it, make sure you’re ready with gear to keep yourself warm when you’re out shooting, or it won’t be a fun day outdoors!

