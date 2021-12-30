Want to make the most out of winter’s photo opportunities? While it’s not the first to come to mind this season, it’s still possible to do a bit of wildlife or winter bird photography. If your location allows, you can do it on the side after a landscape or portrait shoot. There will definitely be some challenges, but these tips should help you struggle less and get great shots.

In the video above, Canada-based wildlife photographer Stefano Ianiro shared what went down during his recent winter bird photography adventure. As he mentioned, his main challenge was looking for subjects. Most of the migratory birds have already left, and the usual colors of the landscape itself have yielded to the bleakness of winter. Still, experience has taught him how to spot the birds that remain in the area.

Are you the type of photographer who prefers to scout your locations first one or two days before your shoot? Do so at your own risk, as you may miss some opportunities like Ianiro did! Still, it’s always a good idea to check out the location first. This will give you a better idea of where the best spots to spot most of the birds.

Of course, the right gear for the job is equally important. Since you have to keep some distance from these birds, you’ll need a long lens like the Sony FE 200-600mm G lens paired with his Sony a1.

Did you have a successful winter bird photography shoot lately?