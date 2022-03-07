Long gone are the days of having to carry around rain covers in order to use the camera in nasty weather. With modern weather sealing, many mirrorless cameras withstand rain, snow and more without issue.

Here are four mirrorless cameras that embrace the elements, just in time for those spring showers.

Like a rock — OM SYSTEM OM-1

If there’s one company that understands weather sealing, it’s OM SYSTEM (formerly Olympus). With its newest OM-1 flagship camera, the company has pushed weather sealing even more, with an IP53 rating. If you want a camera that you don’t have to worry about, the OM-1 is it!

With past Olympus cameras, I was able to use the E-M1 III and E-M1X in rain and snow without a worry. Even blizzard-like conditions were no match to the Olympus brand. It’s great to see that OM SYSTEM is continuing that trend, making a camera that can truly handle anything you throw at it. Check out our full review.

Pro-grade weather sealing — Canon EOS R5

Canon has followed OM SYSTEM’s lead and created a camera body that is truly ready for the elements. In our tests, we used the EOS R5 in heavy rain downpours, and it continued to work flawlessly, without rain getting on the sensor. Here’s what we said in our full review:

“The body is incredibly robust and features pro-level weather sealing. I have used this camera in downpours and it just keeps on ticking. The rubber covers over the ports are not the most substantial I’ve seen. However, they’re thick enough and they close tightly, which helps keep moisture out.” Brett Day

While Canon doesn’t given an IP weather rating to the EOS R5, many people are comparing it to what OM SYSTEM/Olympus has offered for the past couple years. In a professional-grade body like the R5, weather sealing is a must, and it’s great to see Canon embrace that.

Catching up — Sony a7 IV

While Sony won’t win any awards for its weather sealing, it’s taken a huge step forward in recent years. Gone are the days of having to worry about dust or any other items being picked up by your sensor every time you change lenses. With my Sony a7 IV, I usually only have to clean the camera once a month. Here’s what we said in our full review:

“Having used an a7 III for almost two years, I can say that the weather sealing on that camera left a lot to be desired. That problem is gone with the a7 IV. I’ve had it for a month, and have only had to clean it once!” Bryan Esler, Managing Editor

Sony seems to have embraced the weather sealing it has on the a1, which is an incredible improvement. I’ve used both the a7 IV and a1 at the beach, in snow storms and more, and it’s never batted an eye.

Keeping the elements out — Nikon Z 6II

We called the Z 6II the “Steady-Eddie of the camera world,” but there’s one thing that makes it stand apart — its weather sealing. This camera is ready for rain, snow, sleet … you name it. Here’s what we said in our full review:

“The Nikon Z 6II will also please those who like to shoot in inclement weather. I used the Z 6II out in the rain and it never batted an eye. After three weeks of use, I found just one tiny spec of dust on the sensor. The sealing is impressive. This is a camera that will not let you down over time.” Brett Day

If you want the durability of Nikon’s high-end DSLRs (like the D6), the Nikon Z 6II will definitely leave you satisfied.