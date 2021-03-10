If you’ve been a photographer long enough, you know that shooting in infrared back in the days meant shooting with a roll of special film. These days, it involves using a modified digital camera sensitive only to infrared light. For adventurous and experimental film photographers, however, nothing compares to the Kodak Aerochrome experience. In the video above, Jason Kummerfeldt of grainydays talks about why this is the case.

First, he shares the colorful and fascinating history of this false-color, infrared-sensitive film. It was an emulsion developed for US military use, particularly for reconnaissance and camouflage detection. After World War II, it was used mostly for aerial forest surveys. Sadly, Kodak eventually discontinued this film in 2009. But, there were a few photographers — more prominently, Richard Mosse — who managed to get their hands on this trippy film. It’s super rare today, so if you had or still have a roll or two, consider yourself mega lucky!

Kummerfeldt also briefly gives some tips on shooting Kodak Aerochrome with the right filter. Otherwise, you won’t get the otherworldly red or magenta foliage and deep blue skies this infrared film has come to be known for.

Are you among the lucky ones who have shot something amazingly otherworldly with this infrared film? Head over to the Film Photography Group of the Photofocus Community and share them with us!