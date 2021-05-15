Water drops are among the most popular macro subjects for both beginners and pros. Aside from being a fun and quick project, you can easily get experimental with it if you want to take it a notch higher. You can go for a DIY set up if you’re just starting out. Otherwise, you can use dedicated tools like the kit featured in this macro photography tip to make the shoot easier for you.

In his latest video, Jay P. Morgan of The Slanted Lens demonstrates how to use the new Miops Splash Kit to create beautiful water drop photos. He shows a complete studio setup, the camera and lens he used and how photographers can easily control the splash kit using an app. Admittedly, this setup is for more advanced macro photographers. Still, it should eventually come in handy for beginners as they progress.

This project also has its own set of challenges, mainly with the focus and blurring if you’re using a regular strobe. So, he also shares some quick solutions in case you come across them. If you find some settings that work for you, make sure to note them down. This useful macro photography tip ensures that you have a quick reference at the ready.

Have you tried shooting water drops for your macro photography projects? It would be great if you can share your results with us at the Photofocus Community!