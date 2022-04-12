Thinking of switching to Olympus gear or getting some for back up? The brand’s micro four thirds lineup of cameras and lenses actually has plenty of good choices for both beginners and professionals. Don’t let the common misconceptions about the platform make you think otherwise! So, if you’re keen on giving it a go, today’s featured Olympus deals from B&H will also sweeten things up for you!

The Olympus OM-D E-M5 III with 12-45mm lens in particular is a winning deal here, saving you a whopping $450. If you’re looking for a small camera with powerful features to bring on your travels, this is deal is one you shouldn’t miss!

Olympus deals