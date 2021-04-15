Food photography is commonly mistaken as something that makes our mouths water. While that is definitely one of the uses of the genre, it also pays to be aware of other ways to get creative with it. Food is such actually such a versatile subject to explore. If you look hard enough, you’ll see many food photographers having so much fun with it, even with minimalism!

In the video above, Parker Fairfield of The Phoodography Channel shares a quick guide on using minimalism for interesting food photography. As he first noted in the first part of the video, most food photos today have “a lot going on” in them. So, he encourages us to try something different and see what we can make out of minimalism. You’d be surprised at how you can get extra creative with techniques like using negative space and color. You also have the option of incorporating a story to your food photography to make it more interesting. You’re only limited by your imagination!

