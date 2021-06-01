A year into the Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of us have started to find our way around our photography projects. Sometimes, some of us still find ourselves stuck with shooting at home. We can always take it as an opportunity to practice and try something new. For example, now is a great time to pick up food photography if you haven’t yet!

In case you missed it, Brandon of Figandlight shared his minimalist lighting kit perfect for food photography at home. You only need a flash, remote trigger, flash mount adapter, umbrella light modifier and a light stand to start shooting beautiful food and still life photos. It’s simple enough to set up anywhere, and versatile enough to create convincing natural light in four ways.

While Brandon made it clear that this kit is not perfect for every project, he also wants us to see what we can create with such a minimalist setup. Even if you’re new to food photography, you’ll definitely achieve beautiful results with these easy techniques!

Want more tips and tricks like these? Join the Photofocus Community if you haven’t yet to chat with your fellow food photographers!