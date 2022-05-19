Getting bored of your photos? Do you think that something is missing with your work? It’s most likely time for some experimentation. Even simple changes and adjustments can bring out something interesting in a simple shot. In the video above, photographer and photography educator Matt Kloskowski shows a great example of what you can achieve when you get creative with shutter speed.

He used a combination of slow and fast shutter speeds, and a bit of Photoshop to demonstrate how to achieve creative results. While Kloskowski used a bird photo for this quick tutorial, his tips and tricks can actually work with other kinds of photography as well. In fact, landscape photographers do incorporate shutter speed adjustments to achieve the look and mood that they want. Likewise, some street photographers would experiment with different shutter speeds to either freeze action or emphasize movement. The possibilities are endless, so go ahead and explore!

