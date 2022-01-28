Does your photography requires you to be very particular about the technical side of things? You must be keen on details like ISO performance. As a pillar of good exposure, the ISO setting can either darken or brighten your image. So, it’s especially handy if you’re shooting in low light and but rather not use a bigger aperture or slower shutter speed.

Modern cameras get increasingly better technology as the years roll on. Still, Jay P. Morgan of The Slanted Lens wanted to see how good Canon’s cameras are in terms of ISO performance in the last 12 years. What he found out shocked him. “I’m shocked. I really am shocked. I expected the R5 to be so much better than the 5D Mark II that it was no comparison whatsoever,” he noted in his description for the video above.

For his comparison, he put the 5D Mark II, 5D Mark III, 5D Mark IV and the R5 to the test. All these are Full Frame cameras. The motivation behind this is his desire to not remain limited by shooting at ISO 100 all the time. So, he wanted to see if he could shoot at high ISO settings and be comfortable with the grain and sharpness. As a baseline, he began the experiment at ISO 100, going all the way up to ISO 6400.

With this meticulous comparison, you should be able to determine how far you can push the ISO settings if you’re currently using any of these cameras.

Do you share Jay P. Morgan’s observations about the ISO performance of Canon cameras? Share your insights with us in the comments below, or in our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!