Following on the footsteps of Apple’s Center Stage technology, Canon has introduced AMLOS— Activate My Line of Sight — at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). AMLOS is a system that uses a single camera enabling multiple different views through gesture control and seamless connectivity through software like Microsoft Teams.

Canon is teaming up with actor, producer and HitRecord founder Joseph Gordon-Levitt to showcase the AMLOS system that’s currently in development. To showcase how the AMLOS solution works, some CES attendees will see a virtual writers’ room (from HitRecord’s offices and other locations) as founder Joseph Gordon-Levitt as well as Emmy Award-winning writers and creators of the animated series “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory,” Edward Jessy and Toff Mazery, create a new original short film.

Over the four days of CES, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and the HitRecord team will virtually participate and use the AMLOS System to brainstorm film concepts, create characters and develop storyboards, resulting in an animated short film to be produced and released in the weeks following CES.

Additionally, Canon will be offering several virtual reality platforms in its booth at CES, showcasing products like the EOS R5 with the new RF 5.2mm f/2.8 fisheye VR lens.