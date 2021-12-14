Remember when cameras used put photography first and video creation second? My, how times have changed. Still, some cameras make photography the star of the show. Don’t let the fact that these cameras are DSLRs fool you either.

Mirrorless cameras are fantastic. They’ve helped a lot of people get in touch with their creative side thanks to their hybrid content creation abilities. But, what if you don’t care about video production and the gaggle of menus they bring into the fold? What if you don’t want to pay the increased prices for today’s cameras for feature sets you’ll never use because you’re a photographer, not a videographer? Well, DSLRs might be the answer.

Brett, DSLRs are dead, you say. This is not true. DSLRs are alive and well. There might not be many new models hitting the streets, but you can still easily get your hands on DSLRs that put photography first. Sure, you’ll be giving up EVF’s, however, you’ll get to experience the joys of using a lag-free optical viewfinder, having batteries that last for more than 300 shots, unsurpassed build qualities and much more. They can also shoot video if you need it, however, video is not the focus with these cameras.

Another big bonus is that not only can you buy these cameras new, but you can also find incredible deals on used models too. You can save serious money and get cameras that are still at the top of their game. If you want to get back to enjoying your photography and you don’t want a camera that gets in the way, you should check out the DSLRs we have rounded up below.

Nikon D850 — The Daddy of DSLRs

One of the greatest DSLRs ever made. The Nikon D850 is still one mighty fine camera that gives many mirrorless cameras a run for their money. Powered by a whopping 45.7-megapixel sensor and an EXPEED 5 image processor, the D850 delivers images that can make jaws drop.

The Nikon D850 can shoot 7 fps for up to 51 consecutive 14-bit lossless RAW files. There are 153 autofocus points with 99 of them being cross-type, and it can focus down to -4 EV, which means low light is no problem. The D850 also makes use of Nikon’s excellent 3D tracking. Don’t forget about the tilting 3.2-inch display and dual card slots. All of this is in a body that’s built like a tank with weather-sealing galore. No wonder this DSLR is legendary.

Pentax K-3 III — The new kid on the DSLR block

The latest in the lineup of Pentax cameras is the K-3 III. This camera is seriously impressive. The K3-III is quite possibly the most ergonomically pleasing camera I have ever held. It packs enough tech to please and who can argue with the gorgeous optical viewfinder. In our recent review, we said:

“The K-3 III is perfect for landscapes, wildlife, sports, and even street/documentary photography. The Pentax K-3 III is rugged, ergonomically sound, feature-packed, and the image quality is fantastic. When paired up with Pentax Limited or Star series lenses, images from the Pentax K-3 III delight!” Brett Day

This 25.7-megapixel APS-C camera boasts 5-axis IBIS, a responsive touchscreen, a self-leveling sensor, an excellent live view mode, two SD card slots and fantastic high ISO performance. The 12 frames per second burst modes and the new and improved SAFOX 13 autofocus systems make it perfect for fast-paced genres like wildlife, birding and sports. The K3-III has tons of weather sealing too.

Nikon D780 — The perfect blend of DSLR and mirrorless tech

A perfect blend between old and new. The Nikon D780 is unmistakably a DSLR with a wonderful optical viewfinder. However, it also brings along many other features from mirrorless cameras that do enhance the photography experience when shooting in live view mode. Those who have made their careers using the workhorse D750 will love this camera.

The Nikon D780n features a 24.5-megapixel full-frame sensor that’s packed inside a tough as nails weather-sealed body., There’s a 51-point AF system that’s active in the viewfinder and a 273-point autofocus system with eye AF in live view mode. The D780 can shoot up to 12 frames per second, it has a tilting 3.2-inch LCD, dual card slots and incredible high ISO performance.

Canon 5D Mark IV — A camera that never stops working

The Canon EOS 5D IV is a DSLR that just keeps on going and going. This workhorse camera has served thousands of photographers well, and it will continue to do so as we go through this decade and possibly beyond. With class-leading ergonomics and a well-constructed body, there’s no reason why not.

The optical viewfinder is large, bright, and clear. The same can be said about the rear LCD as well. The 30.4-megapixel sensor is capable of delivering detail-rich images. Canon’s Dual Pixel autofocus system is still the one to beat in DSLRs. Dual card slots, Wi-Fi, built-in GPS, an intervalometer and 7 fps burst modes all help make the Canon 5D IV a camera that won’t let you down.

A modern classic — Nikon Df

There may be quite a few of you out there who have not heard of the Nikon Df. Why? Well number one, this is not a mirrorless camera. It’s a (dinosaur to some of you) DSLR. However, this camera from Nikon is one of the best retro-styled cameras you can buy. If you want one, you’ll have to spring for a used copy, but wow, you’ll be grinning from ear to ear if you buy one.

Nikon labeled this camera as a photographer’s dream. If focuses solely on stills. That’s right, there are no video modes. It has the same excellent autofocus system and sensor (16.2-megapixels) as the Nikon D4, and it renders images that will make your jaw hit the floor. The two-tone retro-styled camera with its vintage dials, 3.2-inch LCD and rugged magnesium alloy body offers a photography experience that’s hard to beat.

Pentax K-1 Mark II — A photographers dream camera

The Pentax K-1 Mark II is one of my favorite photography-forward DSLRs of all time. Pentax doesn’t care about video, they care about photography and photographers and the feature set in the K-1 Mark II proves it. The image quality from the 36.4-megapixel sensor is fantastic. The K-1 II is meticulously crafted and solidly built. It has some of the best weather sealing of any camera on the market. The Pentax K-1 II is also packed with amazing technology and has one of the best optical viewfinders you’ll ever use.

Inside you’ll find 5-axis IBIS, a self-leveling sensor, dual card slots, and a unique swivel LCD. Astrotracer, which rotates the sensor and tracks the stars, is also brilliant. There are handheld and tripod-based hi-res imaging modes, dials and custom buttons galore, and so much more. The autofocus system, while not the fastest, is still more than capable of capturing everything from portraits to wildlife. It’s an absolute bargain at under $1,800.

Canon 7D Mark II — A DSLR that’s robust and ready for action

The Canon 7D Mark II is one of the finest APS-C DSLRs that has graced the planet. This camera is one tough customer that can take a beating thanks to its rugged build and weather sealing. This is a camera that was designed for sports and wildlife photographers and it didn’t disappoint.

The 20.2-megapixel APS-C sensor captures tons of detail and the 65-point all cross-type autofocus system made capturing fast-moving subjects easy. The 7D Mark II could also fire off 10 frames per second. With the camera being designed for pros along the sidelines and wildlife photographers, the camera also features tons of weather sealing. The crazy part is that you can pick one of these cameras up used for under $700 these days.

Nikon D500 — A DSLR that puts a lot of mirrorless cameras to shame

Even though the Nikon D500 is a DSLR, this camera is still one of the best APS-C cameras in 2021. The Nikon D500 became a favorite with sports and wildlife photographers for many reasons.

The Nikon D500 boasts fast burst rates (10 fps). Then there’s weather sealing, stunning high ISO performance, and dual card slots Throw in 3D tracking, 153 autofocus points, Wi-Fi connectivity and a large 3.2-inch LCD, and you have a winner. Step out to do some wildlife photography, or look along the sidelines at any sporting event, and you’ll see plenty of Nikon D500 DSLRs still in use in 2021.