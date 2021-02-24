If you’re new to film photography, you’re guaranteed to run into some disappointments that may discourage you from shooting more of it. Maybe you’ve seen another film photographer’s work that has led you to have some expectations, but your results instead led to confusion or frustration. This is not surprising since film does have a a bit of a learning curve compared to digital photography. However, there are some things you can do to fix the problems and prevent them from happening again.

Canada-based film photographer Kyle McDougall shares his own suggestions and fixes for some of the most common issues people run into when they’re new to film photography. These include getting your first film camera, which often turns out to be the main source of disappointment. He also addresses some issues typically pointed out by photographers who shoot film coming from shooting with digital cameras, which can all be managed by having a better knowledge of the strengths and limitations of the medium. And, definitely having a good film lab that you can trust your film with.