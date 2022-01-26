It happens even to the best of us. One day you’re feeling on top of your game. But after a while, you simply don’t know where your photography is going. What’s even the point of chasing after the next best image when you no longer have the drive or vision? If you’ve been asking questions like these — which is highly likely since you’re here — these photography ideas can help bring your confidence back.

“It’s easy to get caught up creating images that feel like they lack meaning, or to know which way to head with your photography,” Canadian film photographer Kyle McDougall wrote in the video above. As someone who has been there many times, he had a bunch of insights to share to help fellow photographers who may be feeling uninspired right now. Since we’re fresh into 2022, these photography ideas come at a perfect time for us to gain new momentum in our work.

Part of his tips is challenging ourselves to create work outside of the pressure and trends that social media dictates. It’s very important that we don’t fall into the trap of the whims of something as fickle as these fads. This challenge can also have a physical component to it, to help us see your work and narrative differently. Shooting with the intention of creating photo books, zines, or even a series of prints can also help us stay more focused on our goals and progress.

Want more photography tips, tricks, and inspiration like this? Don’t forget to join our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!