For photographer and filmmaker Ted Forbes, the term “storytelling” has been thrown around quite frequently in photography circles in the recent decade or so. It’s easy to see how it applies to literature, theater or filmmaking. But, what does it even mean for photography? Is it really as simple as a photo or a body of work having a story — incomplete or otherwise?

In his quick video above for The Art of Photography channel, Forbes challenged viewers to think about what it means for photos to tell a story. He did share his own take for good measure, mentioning genres like portraiture, landscape photography and photojournalism. He also gave an example of what he thinks embodies storytelling in photography best. More than anything, however, he also wanted to open up a discussion.

If the video sparked some ideas in you after watching, why don’t we continue the discourse here? Share your thoughts with us in the comments!