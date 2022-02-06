Since there are many approaches to portrait photography, photographers can retouch oxr edit their shots as minimal or as extensive as they want. Beauty and fashion portraits, for example, will need more meticulous retouching than other portrait projects. Meanwhile, some photographers may prefer more natural results. If you’re leaning more towards that, this tutorial is right up your alley.

A lot of us may know Sean Tucker for his travel and street photography. However, he reminds us in the video above that portrait photography is actually his expertise. So, he decided to share a three-step tutorial for natural skin editing, which is more his style.

His approach to cleaning up portrait shots in Photoshop is centered around what he called the “Two Week Rule.” Basically, he takes out anything on the face that most likely won’t be there in two weeks’ time. That includes blemishes like pimples, but not freckles or moles. Other steps involved are dodging and burning, and carefully reducing the skin texture. You know you have a good result if it looks as if you gave your subject a good skin day!

Want more natural skin editing tips and tricks like this? Don’t forget to join our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!