Still looking for a Nifty Fifty Canon RF lens? You might have already come across the Canon RF 50mm f/1.2L USM and 50mm f/1.8 STM lenses. With the huge price difference between the two, it’s obvious that the pricier one promises better image quality. But, it’s still worth asking, what features and capabilities will make you choose one over the other? Are the differences even that noticeable?

Fortunately, Jay P. Morgan of The Slanted Lens has prepared a quick comparison in the video above. As he mentions, both lenses will actually give you great results, but your choice may ultimately fall under either price or better image quality. The Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 is priced at $200, while the f/1.2 is at $2300. So, it’s important to note, what does the f/1.2 have that you won’t find in the f/1.8?

Morgan does a variety of shots to show the main difference between the two in terms of sharpness, vignetting, contrast, focus distance and bokeh quality. He eventually tells us his choice and why he thinks its worth it. But, whichever you choose, there’s no doubt that you’ll create great shots anyway!