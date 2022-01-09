New to portrait photography and not quite sure which aperture to use to get the results that you want? It always helps to learn from examples. And, nothing beats an actual photoshoot to give you a better idea of what each f-stop will produce.

This is exactly what Sydney-based portrait photographer Julia Trotti demonstrates in her first video for the year. Some of her viewers actually requested for her to do, so they can better learn about which aperture is best for which situation.

For this demo, she used a Zeiss 50mm f/1.4 on the Sony a7 III. She began by shooting wide open at f/1.4, which is what she shoots with most of the time. Then she gradually goes to smaller aperture settings, all the way to f/16 but skipping those that look very similar.

Trotti also included some technical details about her choice to use 50mm for this shoot. The focal length is popular for portraits because of its versatility, but she also explained what she wanted to achieve out of this lens. So, if you’re thinking of working with the same focal length, those insights should help!

Want more portrait photography tips and tricks like this? Don’t forget to join our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!