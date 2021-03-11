Not too long ago, we shared seven of the most common mistakes that landscape photographers typically do, whether they’re new to the craft or a little further along. Today, let’s take a quick dive into more things to avoid so we don’t up with boring landscape photos.

As landscape and travel photographer Brian Matiash mentions in the video above, no one goes out there with the intention of getting a bad or boring shot. However, there are definitely traps out there that will keep you from achieving the best version of your photo. This is the case for every type of photography out there.

To better explain how these traps affect landscape photos, he uses some of his photos to show how a boring shot compares with a better one. Some of these traps, like wrong composition, are related to the common mistakes in landscape photography. A good number of the fixes for these traps involve subtle changes in the composition that actually make a great difference.

Got some landscape photography tips to share? Drop them in the comments below, or join the Photofocus Community if you haven’t yet to start a discussion over at our Landscape Photography group!