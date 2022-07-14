Film photographers don’t always get new camera releases, so when stuff like the Kodak Ektar H35 come up, it’s always exciting news. It was to me, especially since it’s a half-frame camera — meaning, I get twice as much photos in a single roll of film. If you’re just as curious as I am, the folks of Film Photography Project just shared a quick overview of this new 35mm point and shoot film camera!

The Kodak Ektar H35 sports a design reminiscent of the Kodak Instamatic cameras of bygone days. This makes it an eye-catching alternative to the usual disposable and reusable plastic film cameras. As with many plastic point and shoot cameras, it’s as simple as it gets. Load the film and put some batteries, and you’re good to go. If you’re shooting indoors or in low light, it also has a built-in flash to make sure your snaps are properly illuminated.

However, there are a still a number of things to keep in mind to ensure best results. Loading the film properly and checking the take-up spool are among the most important. Those who are new to plastic cameras like this also have to remember that they must rewind the roll before opening the camera back. It’s great that the folks of Film Photography Project also covered this, as I’ve seen many beginners mess up a big portion of their roll because of this.

So, anyone else excited to get this camera soon? Share your thoughts about the Kodak Ektar H35 in the comments below, or in our film photography group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!