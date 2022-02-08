If you’re ready to take your images to the next level, you need to check out the deals on these fantastic photography books.
We simply cannot stress enough how important it is to continue your education when it comes to photography. While it’s nice to gawk at and dream about the latest cameras and lenses, the truth is that unless you have the skills to use them, your images will likely never be where you want them to be. This is why continuing your photography education is so important.
Whether you want to learn new skills or learn about a new genre of photography entirely, these photography books will help you. Below, we’ve listed some truly fantastic photography books that will help inspire you to push your boundaries when it comes to photography. There are guides on portrait photography, off-camera flash, photo editing, wildlife photography and more.
Have a look at the deals below, grab some photography books, learn from them and profit. These photography books will help you have your best photography year yet.
Photo editing
- The Photographer’s Guide to Luminar AI: $26.91 (Save $8.04)
- Scott Kelby’s Lightroom 7-Point System: $29.99 (Save $9.96)
- Affinity Photo How To: Tools and techniques for serious photo editing: $34.99
- The Hidden Power of Adobe Photoshop: Mastering Blend Modes and Adjustment Layers for Photography: $36.99 (Save $13)
Portrait photography
- One Face Fifty Ways: The Portrait Photography Ideas Book: $16.99
- The Complete Portrait Manual (Popular Photography): 200+ Tips and Techniques for Shooting Perfect Photos of People: $15.39 (Save $11.61)
- The Natural Light Portrait Book: The step-by-step techniques you need to capture amazing photographs like the pros: $21.50 (Save $8.45)
- The Photographer’s Guide to Posing: Techniques to Flatter Everyone: $23.99 (Save $20.96)
Wildlife and birding guides
- Proven Techniques for Capturing Stunning Digital Images: $24.95
- Wildlife Photography: An expert guide: $5.96 (Save $24.03)
- Mastering Bird Photography: The Art, Craft, and Technique of Photographing Birds and Their Behavior: $31.11 ($18.84)
Lighting and off-camera flash
- The Flash Book: How to fall hopelessly in love with your flash: $25.44 (Save $9.51)
- Creative Flash Photography: Great Lighting with Small Flashes: $24.99 (Save $19.96)
- The Off-Camera Flash Handbook: 32 Scenarios for Creating Beautiful Light and Stunning Photographs: $25.44 (Save $9.51)
- The Dramatic Portrait: The Art of Crafting Light and Shadow: $31.99 (Save $7.96)
Tutorials for everyone
- The Digital Photography Book: The step-by-step secrets for how to make your photos look like the pros!: $20.99 (Save $8.96)
- Steal Like an Artist: 10 Things Nobody Told You About Being Creative: $9.79 (Save $5.16)
- Digital Photography Complete Course: Learn Everything You Need to Know in 20 Weeks: $25.49 (Save $4.51)
- Extraordinary Everyday Photography: Awaken Your Vision to Create Stunning Images Wherever You Are: $17.99 (Save $8)
- Digital Photography Masterclass: Advanced Photographic Techniques for Creating Perfect Pictures: $19.83 (Save $3.12)
