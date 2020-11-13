Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today, we chat with Jerry and Melissa Ghionis, the dynamic duo behind Jerry Ghionis Photography. You don’t want to miss this!

Photo copyright Jerry Ghionis Photography

We discuss:

How they got started individual, and as a team

How they are dealing with challenges of 2020

The advantages of working as a duo and each finding their own “sweet spot”, role-wise

Growing together as a couple

Current projects they’re working on that has them excited

Why it’s so important to fall in love with the process of growing your business

Advice for photographers just starting out

Jerry and Melissa can be found at JerryGhionisPhotography.com

Check out their free webinar at JerryGhionis.com/webinar

