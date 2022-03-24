Are you new to landscape photography? One of the challenges you’ll encounter is capturing balanced exposures of a scene despite the strong or mixed lighting. For example, you’ll do well shooting during the so-called Golden Hour for some dramatic landscape shots. However, you’ll also have to contend with a dark landscape set against an overpoweringly bright sky.

Also, there are instances when you may want to experiment with daytime long exposures. For both scenarios, ND filters will be your best friend. These lens filters will reduce the amount of light coming into your camera.

Understandably, the idea of buying a technical accessory may seem daunting for beginners. But there are also some ND filter deals that will make investing in these must-have tools easier on the pocket. The latest ND filter deals from B&H, for example, will save you as much as $187.05!

ND filter deals