OM SYSTEM — formerly Olympus — is known for fast, high-quality glass in the Micro Four Thirds world. This month, some of their PRO lenses have some incredible discounts to get you ready for spring!

We’ve reviewed a lot of OM SYSTEM’s lenses over the years, and their PRO series has to be some of the best we’ve tested. If you’re looking for high quality optics that work great with OM SYSTEM’s advanced weather sealing and image stabilization, look no further.

OM SYSTEM PRO lenses on sale

The big deal is on the trio of M.Zuiko PRO primes — the 17mm, 25mm and 45mm f/1.2 PRO lenses — which are all on sale for $1299 (that’s $150 off!). These are some of our favorite Micro Four Thirds lenses, as they’re great for getting environmental or family portraits, while also providing that up-close view for artistic portraits.

Plus, they’re all the same size, meaning you can switch them out easily on a gimbal without having to restabilize your rig.

Darren Miles has had a chance to use the 17mm in several different scenarios. Here’s what he had to say:

“Much like the others in the line, the build of the 17mm is exceptional. It could be summed up as robust yet surprisingly lightweight. Aesthetically beautiful, made out of metal and coming in at just under 14 ounces, the 17mm is a bit scrawny, yet it is still heavy for something so relatively small. You’ll have to hold it in your own hands for that last part to make any sense. It’s light, yet solid.” Darren Miles

