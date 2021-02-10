At some point in your photography journey, you’ll feel unsatisfied about your work to some degree. Social media may or may not play a big part in it. Or, maybe you’re just not happy about your progress. You may even have the bad habit of comparing your work to others.

However, Adam Karnacz of First Man Photography tells us that this feeling or phase is completely normal. What’s important is that we don’t stay long in this state. In his video above, he shares some of his insights on why we tend to feel this way about our work, and what we can do about it. These includes learning new skills, trying out other creative fields, working on innovation and crafting our own artistic vision. He also gives some concrete examples of how he came to hate his work and what he did to overcome it.

If you’ve been feeling down about your photography, hopefully his words inspired you to keep going!