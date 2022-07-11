Amazon Prime Day is just one day away! From June 12-13, 2022, you can save big on a ton of great stuff from Amazon — and that includes some great gear for photographers. Check out how to get ready, and some of our favorite early deals to get you saving now!
Get credit toward your Prime purchases
Early deals to help you save big
Note: Deals may vary by region or availability.
Must-have gimbal and tripod deals that won’t last!
- LIMITED Zhiyun Weebill S 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer for DSLR Cameras: $271.20 (Save $67.80)
- LIMITED Geekoto 81″ Science Fiction Tripod: $69.99 (Save $20)
- LIMITED Geekoto Camera Tripod for DSLR: $87.99 (Save $22)
- LIMITED Zhiyun Smooth 4 3-Axis Handheld Smartphone Gimbal: $79.20 (Save $19.80)
Great savings on Sony mirrorless cameras and lenses
- Sony ZV-1: $648 (Save $100)
- Sony a7R III: $2198 (Save $601.99)
- Sony a7R IV: $2998 (Save $501.99)
- Sony a7 III: $1798 (Save $200)
- Sony FE 35mm f/1.4 GM Full-Frame lens: $1298 (Save $100)
- Sony FE 50mm f/1.2 GM Full-Frame lens: $1898 (Save $100)
- Sony 90mm f/2.8 Macro G OSS lens: $998 (Save $100)
- Sony FE 24mm f/2.8 G lens: $548 (Save $50)
- Sony FE 40mm f/2.5 G lens: $548 (Save $50)
- Sony FE 50mm f/2.5 G lens: $548 (Save $50)
Save up to 49% on WD storage
- WD 18TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive, USB 3.0: $305.99 (Save $234)
- WD 20TB My Cloud Home Duo Personal Cloud Storage: $594.99 (Save $105)
- WD 24TB My Cloud Pro Series PR4100 Network Attached Storage: $1059.99 (Save $340)
Get up to 33% off Panasonic S Series lenses
- Panasonic Lumix S Pro 24-70mm f/2.8 L Mount lens: $1697.99 (Save $502)
- Panasonic Lumix S 85mm f/1.8 L Mount lens: $497.99 (Save $100)
- Panasonic Lumix S 35mm f/1.8 L Mount lens: $597.99 (Save $102)
- Panasonic Lumix S 24-105mm f/4 L Mount lens: $1097.99 (Save $200)
Up to 40% off Lexar SD and CFexpress cards
- Lexar Professional CFexpress 128GB Type-B Card: $125.99 (Save $74)
- Lexar Professional 2000x 32GB SDHC UHS-II Card: $39.19 (Save $15.80)
- Lexar Professional 2000x 128GB SDXC UHS-II Card: $113.39 (Save $76.60)
Other deals to check out
- Tiffen Camera Lens Filters for GoPro Hero 9 (ND8, ND16, ND32): $45.99 (Save $10.37)
- Polaroid Color Film for 600 – Round Frame: $17 (Save $4.99)
- Polaroid i-Type Color Film – Rainbow Spectrum Edition: $14.44 (Save $3.98)
Deals we’re looking forward to
While the specifics on these deals haven’t been announced, be on the lookout later today and Tuesday for deals on these products:
- Godox V1S Flash for Sony
- FUDESY Photo Video Studio 10x10Ft Heavy Duty Adjustable Background Stand
- Neewer 600W Battery Powered Outdoor Studio Flash Strobe Lighting Kit
- Neewer 10 Feet C-Stand Light Stand with 4 Feet Boom Arm
- Neewer 43 Inch Light Reflector 5-in-1 Collapsible Multi-Disc with Bag
- K&F Concept 94 Inch Camera Tripod
- Neewer 31.5″ Motorized Camera Slider