Been planning to upgrade or expand your photography gear? Now is the perfect time to do so and grab some big savings while you’re at it. Whether you’re looking for cameras, lenses, accessories or lighting gear, the best Amazon Prime Day deals for photographers will have you covered!
To get you started, we’ve picked some of our favorites from camera and lens brands like Sony, Fujifilm, Olympus, GoPro and Rokinon. Likewise, we also have some specials from trusted accessory brands like Godox, Neewer, K&F Concept and Geekoto. Keep an eye out for more of these deals rolling out until tomorrow, July 13!
In case you missed it, make sure to also check out some of the early deals we shared yesterday.
Deals to help you save big
Want to see all the early Prime Day deals? Click here to start saving!
Note: Deals may vary by region or availability.
Can’t miss deals
- GoPro HERO8 Black Special Bundle: $249.99 (Save $119.30)
- Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III with M.Zuiko 12-45mm f/4 Pro lens: $1799 (Save $349.99)
- Fujifilm X-T3 – Black: $1049 (Save $50.95)
- LIMITED Godox V1C Camera Flash: $254.40 (Save $63.60)
- SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD: $385.99 (Save $314)
Tripods
- LIMITED K&F Concept 94 inch Camera Tripod: $119.99 (Save $30)
- LIMITED Geekoto 58″ DSLR Tripod: $60.78 (Save $15.20)
- LIMITED Geekoto 77″ Tripod: $69.99 (Save $30)
Neewer lighting gear
- LIMITED Neewer 600W Battery Powered Outdoor Studio Flash Strobe Lighting Kit: $436.06 (Save $109.02)
- LIMITED Neewer 43 inch Light Reflector 5-in-1 Collapsible Multi-Disc with Bag: $32.76 (Save $8.19)
- LIMITED Neewer Vision 4 300W Li-ion Battery Powered Outdoor Studio Flash Strobe with 2.4G System: $226.93 (Save $56.76)
Great savings on Sony mirrorless cameras and lenses
- Sony ZV-1: $648 (Save $100)
- Sony a7R III: $2198 (Save $601.99)
- Sony a7R IV: $2998 (Save $501.99)
- Sony a7 III: $1798 (Save $200)
- Sony FE 35mm f/1.4 GM Full-Frame lens: $1298 (Save $100)
- Sony FE 50mm f/1.2 GM Full-Frame lens: $1898 (Save $100)
- Sony 90mm f/2.8 Macro G OSS lens: $998 (Save $100)
- Sony FE 24mm f/2.8 G lens: $548 (Save $50)
- Sony FE 40mm f/2.5 G lens: $548 (Save $50)
- Sony FE 50mm f/2.5 G lens: $548 (Save $50)
Rokinon lenses
Rokinon has several lenses on sale for DSLRs and mirrorless cameras. You can view all of them here; below are some of our favorites.
- Rokinon 85mm f/1.4 AF lens for Canon EF mount: $424.15 (Save $74.85)
- Rokinon Series II 14mm f/2.8 Weather Sealed Ultra Wide Angle lens for Sony E: $279.65 (Save $219.35)
- Rokinon 35mm f/1.8 AF lens for Sony E mount: $279.30 (Save $49.70)
- Rokinon 50mm f/1.4 lens for Canon EF mount: $289.10 (Save $49.90)
- Rokinon 8mm f/2.8 UMC Fisheye II for Fuji X mount or Sony E mount: $211.65 (Save $87.35)