Already decided on switching to Panasonic Lumix but still torn on which one to get? Maybe today’s B&H specials can help you narrow down the search! With a handful of noteworthy cameras at awesome discounted prices and freebies to boot, these Panasonic deals are not to be missed!

Among the models up for grabs is the Panasonic Lumix S5, which we found to be an excellent camera at a fantastic price. Apart from the $100 savings, it even comes with the Think Tank Photo Retrospective 7M Shoulder Bag (Pinestone) for free to sweeten the deal! Also, you have the option to get it with 85mm f/1.8 lens or 20-60mm and 85mm lenses.

Meanwhile, if you want to dabble on filmmaking on the side and don’t mind getting started with an older camera, the Panasonic Lumix GH5 is also worth considering. With these deals, you can grab it with either an accessories kit only, or a 12-60mm lens and accessories kit. All of these on top of a whopping $302.46 in savings!

Panasonic Lumix deals