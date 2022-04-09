Heads up, LUMIX photographers! A bunch of cameras and lens recently went on sale on Amazon, and you don’t want to miss these Panasonic Lumix deals! If you’ve been eyeing a new lens, or are keen to get a back up camera, now is the perfect time to score some savings as well!

The small and capable Panasonic Lumix S5 brings the biggest savings for cameras with a price slash of $300. For the lenses, you’ll get a generous 41% off or $102 in savings with the Panasonic Lumix G Vario 45-150mm f/4-5.6 ASPH. One more thing — all of these come with free shipping as well!

Panasonic LUMIX S5
Photo by Brett Day

Panasonic Lumix Deals