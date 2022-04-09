Heads up, LUMIX photographers! A bunch of cameras and lens recently went on sale on Amazon, and you don’t want to miss these Panasonic Lumix deals! If you’ve been eyeing a new lens, or are keen to get a back up camera, now is the perfect time to score some savings as well!
The small and capable Panasonic Lumix S5 brings the biggest savings for cameras with a price slash of $300. For the lenses, you’ll get a generous 41% off or $102 in savings with the Panasonic Lumix G Vario 45-150mm f/4-5.6 ASPH. One more thing — all of these come with free shipping as well!
Panasonic Lumix Deals
- Panasonic Lumix GX85 with 12-32mm and 45-150mm: $597.99 (Save $202)
- Panasonic Lumix S5 with S5 Lens Kit: $1997.99 (Save $300)
- Panasonic Lumix G85 with 12-60 mm: $697 (Save $202)
- Panasonic Lumix LX100 II with 24-75mm Leica DC Vario-Summilux: $797.99 (Save $200)
- Panasonic Lumix G Vario 45-150mm f/4-5.6 ASPH: $147.99 (Save $102)
- Panasonic Lumix G II Lens, 14mm, f/2.5 ASPH: $197.99 (Save $100)
- Panasonic Lumix Professional 12-35mm G X Vario II, f/2.8 ASPH: $797.99 (Save $202)
