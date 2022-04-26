It’s not unheard of for today’s photographers to do some videos on the side. In fact, getting into video is a natural progression for many photographers. It pays to have the right gear, whether for personal projects, YouTube channels or behind the scenes footage. Are you still looking for the best cameras for video work? We spotted some awesome video gear deals from B&H for you to check out!

Three Panasonic Lumix video kits will give you the biggest savings at $710 off. These include the Panasonic Lumix GH5 II, which remains a top choice for amateur filmmakers to this day. In fact, we found it to be one of the best cameras for YouTube and more! Most of the cameras in these video gear deals come with accessories especially picked for aspiring filmmakers, so you can get started right away!

Video gear deals