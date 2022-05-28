Back in 2019, after joining the L mount Alliance, Panasonic released two full-frame cameras, the Panasonic S1 and the S1R. In 2020, those two photo-centric cameras were joined by the S1H and the hybrid S5. Since then, things have been rather quiet. This could be about to change, though.

A recent post at L Rumors has suggested that we might see the first significant refresh to at least one of Panasonic’s full-frame L mount cameras. You’d think that the oldest cameras would get a new lick of paint first. However, speculation suggests that it will be the SH1 that will be updated. We could see an 8K breathing camera coming soon if the leaks are accurate.

The Panasonic SH2

According to an anonymous source, the Panasonic SH2 will be a beast of a camera. We know that Panasonic has hinted at bringing an 8K camera to market, so the speculation might not be too far off the mark. The Panasonic SH2 could feature a 34mp full-frame sensor, 6.5 stops of IBIS, built-in electronic ND filters providing up to eight stops, and 14+ stops dynamic range. The SH2 could also get an improved DFD autofocus system.

This is already sounding like one powerful L mount camera. In addition, it could be capable of shooting 10-bit 8K24p, 10-bit 6K60p, 4K180p and 8-bit FHD300p. Yowzers. V-Log will apparently also be included. A slightly concerning snippet suggests that the SH2 will be somewhat bigger than the current SH1 due to the improved IBIS and electronic ND filters. As for price, the S1H cost $3,997.99 at launch. So, I doubt the SH2 will be cheaper.

We want to see more Panasonic L mount cameras

There’s no doubt that an SH2 will help give L mount cameras a boost. However, we want to see revisions to Panasonic’s older stills-based cameras. The 24.2-megapixel Lumix S1 and the 47.3-megapixel Lumix S1R are great cameras, but their rivals have left them behind.

The Sony a7 IV now offers more resolution than the S1, and the a7 IV (read our review here) is much more manageable thanks to its improved ergonomics and lower weight. We would love to see a Panasonic S1 II that has been on a diet (the original was a chonk), and we’d greatly appreciate a new higher-megapixel sensor that can match the one found in the a7 IV.

A new and improved S1R II would also do wonders for Panasonic’s L mount cameras as well. A higher-megapixel sensor — like the 60-megapixel offering found in the a7r IV — would be fantastic. Panasonic doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel here. The S1 and S1R are fine cameras; they just need to be slightly tweaked and given more power under the hood.

Let’s not forget about the best hybrid L mount camera, the S5

I adore the Panasonic S5. I owned one and loved every minute I used it. At its current sale price, the L mount Panasonic S5 is the best hybrid camera on the market. It’s compact and light. The S5 is a workhorse for stills, and it packs a punch in the video department. Still, it needs some upgrades.

If Panasonic decides to release a Lumix S5 II, it needs to have a vastly improved EVF. The 2.36 million dot EVF used in the S5 is its Achilles heel. The S5 II needs to use two UHS-II cards (the S5 uses UHS-II and UHS-I), or one needs to be CFexpress. I think the sensor could quite easily be kept at 24-megapixels. The S5 has plenty of dynamic range and images from its sensor sing. You can see many sample images in our full Panasonic Lumix S5 review. Again, a few updates here and there would go a long way.

The L mount future is bright

Photo by TVBEATS on Unsplash

Panasonic L mount cameras certainly don’t get the same love as other full-frame cameras. It’s a real shame because the S1, S1R, the S1H and the S5 are all great cameras. Panasonic doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel with any new cameras they decide to release. Instead, just give them a slight performance bump under the hood. Refine them by shaving weight and size from the S1/S1R and slightly tweak the S5. Then, the cameras will be very competitive.

I don’t even think Panasonic needs to ditch their DFD autofocus system. For stills, the DFD systems is fine. I’ve never had any issues with it. I’ve always been able to nail challenging shots with it. Videographers who opt for cameras like the SH1 — and possibly SH2 — are generally at a level where they manually pull focus anyway. DFD just needs some refining.

As for lenses, Sigma, Panasonic and Leica have all produced — and are continuing to make — excellent L mount lenses. As a result, almost every possible focal range and genre of photography has been covered. I cannot wait to see what’s coming next in the world of Lumix. Have you used any Panasonic L mount cameras? Which ones have you used? What was your experience with them, and what would you like to see next? Let us know in the comment section below.