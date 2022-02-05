Talk about an incredible deal. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy a full-frame mirrorless camera, now is the time to jump down off the fence.

Right now, you can get the feature-packed Nikon Z 5 full-frame mirrorless camera for $1,296.95! This might be Nikon’s entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera but, don’t let that moniker fool you. The Nikon Z 5 is anything but entry-level. You’ll get a robust 24.3-megapixel camera with IBIS, 273 autofocus points, eye AF, dual card slots and more. Let’s take a look at the specs

Nikon Z 5 technical specifications

24.3MP FX-format CMOS sensor

EXPEED 6 image processor

UHD 4K and Full HD video recording

3.6m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder

3.2″ 1.04m-dot tilting touchscreen LCD

5-axis sensor-shift vibration reduction

ISO 100-51200, up to 4.5 fps shooting

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Dual SD UHS-II card slots

H.264/MOV/MP4, 4K at 23.98p/25p/29.97p

Full HD 23.98p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p

As you can see, the Nikon Z 5 is packed with the latest tech. It’s one of the most overlooked, and most underrated full-frame mirrorless cameras on the market. The sensor is wonderful and high ISO performance is off the charts! The EVF is class-leading, and the AF system is brilliant for a camera in this price range.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Z 5 will be your gateway into some of the best mirrorless lenses on the market. I have used all of Nikon’s Z mount lenses (read our reviews here) and I have always been blown away by them. For under $1,300 you’ll get a camera that will serve you well and that won’t leave you wanting more for many years. Snap one up while you can! Hit the link below to see all of Nikon Z 5 deals.

The Z 6 is on sale too!

The Nikon Z 6 is another full-frame camera that’s a steal at $1,596.95. Like the Z 5, the Z 6 is built tough, it features a fantastic EVF and LCD, dual card slots and more video recording modes than the Z 5. Nikon has continually updated the Z 6 since it was launched as well. So, you can be safe in the knowledge that you’ll be getting a full-frame mirrorless camera that competes with the best of them for a fraction of the cost. Hit the link below to see all of the deals on the Nikon Z 6.