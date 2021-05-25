This morning, Panasonic announced the release of a new iteration of its popular GH5 micro-four thirds camera, the GH5 II. The camera features up to 10-bit 4K60p video capture, as well as improved autofocus and live-streaming.

The camera uses the same 20.3-megapixel CMOS sensor as the GH5, but it features a new coating to suppress flare and moire effects.

Compared to the original GH5

The GH5 II features an improved autofocus system, similar to that of Panasonic’s full-frame S1 camera. In addition to Face and Eye tracking, the GH5 II offers Head, Body and Animal modes, with better tracking and recognition. The company promises AF reactions up to twice as fast in a 50% smaller frame when compared to the GH5.

The camera also features better in-camera stabilization, offering up to a 6.5-stop shutter speed compensation.

On the video side, RTMP live streaming is available up to 16 Mb/s over a LAN, or tethering via a macOS or Windows computer for up to 1080p30 streaming.

Finally, the GH5 II features a 150% brighter screen with improved color rendition. The higher-resolution, 3-inch touchscreen monitor is easier to view outdoors, and also offers selectable aspect ratios and a RED indicator for improved viewing.

The GH5 II is now available for preorder from B&H for $1697.99.

New developments

The company also announced the upcoming GH6 camera, set to be released later in 2021. The GH6 will feature a new engine and sensor, and will be able to deliver up to 10-bit 4K120p and unlimited 10-bit5.8K60p video recording.

Finally, Panasonic unveiled a new Leica DG 25-50mm f/1.7 lens, also under development.