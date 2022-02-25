There are plenty of luxury cameras on the market that offer style, performance, and unmatched user experiences. Have you ever thought about the camera you would buy if money was no object? We have, and we’ve listed five of our favorites in this roundup.

We know, there are much cheaper cameras on the market that can do everything the luxury cameras listed below can do. Still, if you have the money, why not go all out on a premium camera that will bring you so much joy? I know I would If I could afford it.

In this roundup, we’re going to focus on five luxury cameras that offer exquisite build quality, cutting-edge technology, and that offer a user experience that will leave a lasting impression on you.

Luxury cameras — Fujifilm GFX100 S

The Fujifilm GFX 100S is a fantastic camera. While it might not have the same lore as some of the other cameras featured in this list, it makes up for it in every other area.

The 102-megapixel sensor that powers the camera will leave you speechless. The images you produce with it will be stunning. This medium format camera features IBIS, Bluetooth, and an autofocus system that rivals many leading full-frame cameras. You can shoot 4K video. It’s weather-sealed to the nines. It takes two UHS-II SD cards, and it just feels wonderful in the hand. Fujifilm knocked this luxury camera out of the park.

A luxury camera in ever sense of the word — Leica M11

No list about luxury cameras would be complete without at least one Leica. The M11 is the newest kid on the Leica block and it mixes Leica’s storied past with the best of modern tech. Under the hood, a 60MP sensor powers this beautiful rangefinder camera. On the back, a gorgeous 2.3 million dot touchscreen shows you what you’ve captured. There’s a lot more going on with this camera, though.

Once you stop gawking at its beauty you’ll realize that this camera has a few party tricks. There’s a new IR and UV filter that helps produce stunning colors. The sensor offers triple resolution technology which lets you switch up resolutions without introducing any crop factors. It features a new battery that lasts longer than any Leica battery before it, and the sleek user interface will keep you in the moment. The build quality is stunning. The ergonomics are sublime, and the overall user experience is hard to beat. This is luxury at its best.

Perfection in your hand — Hasselblad X1D II 50c

I’ve been fortunate enough to use the Hasselblad X1D II on several occasions. After every session with it, I know that I’ve had a work of art in my hands. If money were no object, this is one luxury camera I would consider buying. The X1D II isn’t a perfect camera, but my goodness, it’s absolutely gorgeous and the images you create with it will rock your world!

The Hasselblad X1D II is made from a single block of premium machined aluminum. The LCD and EVF are fantastic and the touch-friendly menu system is the best in the industry. The 50.1-megapixel sensor is superb and the way it renders colors when used with gorgeous Hasselblad lenses will make you weak at the knees. The Hasselblad X1D II isn’t the fastest when it comes to autofocus and it can be a little finicky at times, but wow, this camera offers a user experience you won’t forget.

A luxury camera that’s made for the streets — Leica Q2

The Leica Q2 is an expertly engineered fixed lens camera from the masters in Wetzlar, Germany. This luxury camera features a 47.2-megapixel full-frame sensor. The 3.67 million dot EVF will allow you to view and capture the world in style, while the 3.0 inch 1.04m-dot touch screen LCD will let you drool over the images you’ve made.

A big part of what makes the Leica Q2 special is the Summilux 28mm f/1.7 ASPH lens. It’s a thing of beauty. The lens is razor-sharp. It renders beautiful colors, the bokeh is creamy and smooth, and it just adds that classic ‘Leica Look’ to your images. Other mod-cons include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, IP52-rated weather sealing, and a UHS-II SD card slot. It’s meticulously crafted and it will inspire you every time you pick it up.

A modern camera with old world charm — Hasselblad 907X

The Hasselblad 907x is a gorgeous retro-inspired medium format camera that will make your heart beat faster This 50-megapixel camera has 14 stops of dynamic range and offers 16-bit color depth.

The Hasselblad 907x is unique in that it can use both Hasselblads digital back and any V system camera back from 1957 and on. The digital back has a 3.2-inch, 2.4 million dot touch screen LCD. It takes two UHS-II SD cards, and you’ll find Wi-Fi and USB-C. The design of this camera is unlike any other mirrorless camera on the market. When you’re not out using it, you can stare at it for hours and can take in the sheer beauty of it. It’s another work of art from Hasselblad.