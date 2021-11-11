While Fine Art America is known for their wall art which includes canvas, metal, acrylic and wood prints, they also offer a variety of products that can be printed with your images.

If you’re looking for gift ideas for your clients or maybe you have clients who could use a little help finding corporate gifts for their clients, Fine Art America has you covered with plenty of options.

Do you keep in touch with your past clients? The holidays are a great time to remind them you’re still around. Maybe it’s time to update their family portraits or mark a milestone with new images. Your corporate clients might have new staff or need updated images for branding and advertising. Sending them a gift is a great way to say thank you but also to put your name back in front of them.

Here are some ideas of products that can be ordered through Fine Art America or Pixels.com that would make great gifts this holiday season.

Holiday ornaments

These wooden ornaments are half an inch thick, approximately 4 inches tall and include a string for easy hanging. The back has a magnet so they can be used for more than just an ornament. They come in six different shapes including stars, hearts, bells, trees, ovals and stockings.

Six shapes Magnet on the back

Tote bags, weekender tote bags and zip pouches

The weekender tote bags are 24-by-16 inches poly-poplin fabric with 1-inch thick cotton handles. Standard tote bags come in three sizes, 13-by-13, 16-by-16 and 18-by-18 inches. They have a 1” black strap and are machine washable.

Zip pouches come in 6-by-4, 9.5-by-6 and 12.5-by-8.5 inch sizes. They come in two different bottom styles, regular and t-bottom. These are so versatile and can be used for organizing, pencil cases and would be great for traveling.

Weekender Tote Bag Tote Bag Zip Pouch

Coffee mugs

I don’t think you can go wrong with coffee mugs as gifts. The ceramic mugs can be ordered in 11 and 15-ounce sizes. They are dishwasher and microwave safe.

15-ounce mug

Stickers

Maybe you’re looking for something a little less expensive and fun. Stickers are quite popular and come in a variety of sizes. You can have your image printed on either a white or transparent background.

3-by-3 inch sticker

Puzzles

Puzzles have been very popular in the last couple of years, and are available in 500 or 1,000 pieces. They’re the perfect unique gift idea.

What should you print?

As for ideas of what to print on these Fine Art America products, here are a few suggestions.

For your portrait and wedding clients, choose a favorite image of a past portrait session or their wedding.

If businesses are your main clientele, maybe something new you’ve created that fits in with their company like a new print for their waiting room.

Depending on how well you know your clients you can also get a bit more personal and print something you know they’re passionate about. Maybe someone collects vintage cars, is into biking or has a love of nature.

Grand Rapids Fireworks by Bryan Esler

There are plenty of combinations and options when shopping on Fine Art America and Pixels.com. I’m sure you’ll find something your client will love.