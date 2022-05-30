Most photographers are careful about the images they post on Facebook. After all, you never know when one of your photos might end up getting you in trouble. But even if you’re careful with your content, there’s still a chance that you could find yourself in Facebook jail. In this post, we’ll take a look at what Facebook jail is, and how to avoid it. Stay safe out there!

What is Facebook jail?

Facebook jail is a term used to describe what happens when a user is temporarily or permanently banned from Facebook for violating the site’s terms of service. When you’re in Facebook jail, you won’t be able to post anything to the site. Your account may be completely removed. In most cases, being in Facebook jail is just a temporary inconvenience, but it can still be frustrating.

How to avoid Facebook jail

The best way to avoid Facebook jail is to familiarize yourself with the site’s terms of service. Make sure that you’re not violating any of those terms. In particular, pay attention to the rules regarding content that may be considered offensive or harmful. This means photos that could contain “nudity.”

What this means for photographers

If you’re a photographer who primarily uses Facebook to post photos for an audience, then you’ll want to take this post as a warning.

I have a photographer friend who posts a lot of portrait photography on their pages to get them more followers on Instagram.

Some of the photos he posts are from beach portrait photography sessions where the subject is a female in a bikini.

He gets a lot of views on his photos so one photo was flagged for “nudity” by some viewers although there was no nudity in the photo.

This caused him to end up in Facebook jail. This prevented him from posting temporarily causing a massive drop to his Facebook page.

How to prevent this in the future

If you are a photographer who posts portraits, perhaps skip posting some of the photos that could be construed as “explicit” on Facebook. Save those photos for Instagram or your website.