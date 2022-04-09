Today, I will tell you how not to lose your Facebook account, access to your pages, or your domain name. Don’t be like me. And don’t do it all in one week!

Getting booted off Facebook

I lost my personal Facebook account recently, one that I’ve had since 2007. How, you ask? Two years ago, I posted a photo of a fictitious bottle of Clorox Chewables. This was of course satire. It doesn’t exist. And it’s preposterous. I posted this in April 2020.

However, the post was deleted by Facebook several days ago, almost two years after I posted it. And an hour or two later, I discovered that my Facebook account was completely disabled. This isn’t “Facebook jail”. It’s a complete disabling of my account. The reason given? “We hid your post because of our Community Standards on content related to suicide. We have these standards because this content may cause harm to others.”

Dark night photo, dark humor, darkness, darkness all around … but sure, OK, this is an abandoned bunkhouse in the Mojave Desert.

I don’t know whether this was due to “bots” or someone sifting through two years of photos and then complaining. I’ve requested a review. After all, I obviously never intended this to be encouraging suicide.

Does this mean that every person who posted photos of Tide Pods also got the boot? What about purposely posting misinformation repeatedly, bullying, harassment, hate speech, spam, nude photos, and all that? Do they get the boot as well? Or is it mostly people who post a photo of Clorox Chewables? Two years ago?

Mistakes I made with Facebook

But I made some mistakes as well. For instance, I am the Admin for two groups on long exposure photography and several pages. This includes my Ken Lee Photography page as well as two music pages and much more. I can no longer access my pages. Why? Because I was the only Administrator No one else. Yeah. Not good.

Pro tip: Make someone else an Admin or create a secondary account to make certain you retain Admin access. I didn’t do that. And now, I may never have access to those pages again.

Losing my domain name

A selfie in the post-apocalyptic time after losing my domain name.

I had an old personal music and travel site called Eleven Shadows. It was actually one of the older websites on the internet. I had begun this when I was a kid and somehow kept it going. The last time I renewed the domain name, I renewed it for 10 years. All was good.

A parade of errors

Or more accurately, it was good until it wasn’t. I lost the domain name. This is because, for some reason, I changed the email address on WHOIS 10 years ago. I thought this would only change on WHOIS and not my contact information, which I had not changed on Network Solutions. Not so. Consequently, I never received any of their messages saying that it was about to expire.

Additionally, my credit card information had lapsed.

A peek inside my mind. Or maybe it’s an abandoned mining camp. You decide.

Due to this parade of errors, I lost my elevenshadows.com domain name literally one day after it expired because either someone on Network Solutions jumped on it or someone purchased it. I never really got a straight answer.

Now, to be fair, it’s difficult to remember to do something 10 years later. After all, a lot of things change in 10 years. Perhaps having a domain name expire in 10 years made it difficult to remember to track. However, it seemed like a great idea at the time!

I mention “Star Trek” in this article, so it’s only natural that I post a photo like this.

After days of trying to get it back, I gave up and purchased another domain name, elevenshadows.net. It is in its ancient state right now. It features some HTML that was originally coded when “Star Trek: The Next Generation” was on prime-time and dinosaurs roamed the earth. But I will build it into something else that will be engaging and fun, probably using WordPress so I can modernize it.

Pro tip: Create a reminder near when the domain name is set to expire. Keep your credit card information current. Make sure that you have a current email on file.

Don’t be like me

Just because I make stupid mistakes doesn’t mean that you should. If this even saves one person from making these awful mistakes, then great.

Other thoughts

I have this love/hate relationship with Facebook. When I use the platform, I feel like I am dancing with the devil. I do love keeping up with friends, though. And I’ve also met some great friends there, such as my friends that are part of the Nightaxians YouTube Video Podcast. And also, my book publishing deal and other opportunities have come from Facebook. So I continue to dance that dance.

Night photo with devil painting. If I had posted this on Facebook, would I have gotten the boot because “being in league with the Dark Lord goes against our Community Standards”?

That losing my Facebook account and domain name comes on the heels of surgery for a detached retina makes this even more challenging. I lost both in one week, just a week after I had to remain face down for eight days straight for my eye to heal. Part of a rough week for this night photographer.

I wrote an article long ago that began with “Don’t be like me.” Quite a title. This is my second article beginning with this phrase. I’m going to try not to make it a regular column!