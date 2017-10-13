Photographer of the Day: Patrick Gorden

Category: Street Photography

Photograph: “Concentration” by Patrick Gorden

The aptly titled “Concentration” by Patrick Gordon gives us an intimate view into a scene of an artist creating. The look on her face is a blend of intensity and love of her craft, a look seen on every artist’s face when they are fully engaged in their work. So many of us in the arts live for those moments when we can get lost in creating. The photographer displays his artistry by focusing the scene to this moment, connecting us with the tattoo artist as she creates a beautiful piece.

