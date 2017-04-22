Here’s a journey through the past 100 years of cinema. This video was crafted by Jacob T. Swinney, and he picked what he felt was the most memorable shot from each year.
“While many of these shots are the most recognizable in film history, others are equally iconic in their own right. For example, some shots pioneered a style or defined a genre, while others tested the boundaries of censorship and filmgoer expectations. If anything, I want this video to be a reminder as to why we all love cinema so much.”
MUSIC: “Time” by Hans Zimmer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Doug Daulton
Latest posts by Doug Daulton (see all)
- 100 Years/100 Shots - April 22, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: Jacob Jackson - October 19, 2016
- Photographer of the Day: Pablo Reinsch - October 12, 2016
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.