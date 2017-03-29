Free Presets
We’ve released a bunch of freebies lately to help you get more out of your software. This post gives you access to all of them in one convenient place.
- Photofocus LOOKs for Perfectly Clear Complete V3
- Inspired Style presets for Macphun Luminar
- 44 Free Presets for Photomatix
- Free Presets for OnOne
Super Deal on Perfectly Clear Complete (version 3)
Perfectly Clear Complete started shipping this AM. We’ve got an exclusive bundle that saves you a bunch of money
- Perfectly Clear Complete v3 ($129 value)
- Photoshop
- Photoshop Elements
- Lightroom
- Paintshop Pro
- Capture One
- Apple Aperture
- Photos for Mac
- Pro’s Toolbox Presets ($19 value)
- Digital Film LOOKs pack ($19 value)
- Hands-On Video Training ($59 value)
- Photofocus Preset Pack ($9 value)
Total Package Price is $235
Get this all for $119 USD
Click Here
Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)
- Free Presets & Exclusive Software Bundle for Photofocus Readers - March 29, 2017
- 15 Free Presets for Macphun Luminar - March 27, 2017
- Macphun Tip: Get Perfect Landscapes with Adjustable Gradients - March 25, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.