Have you tried Luminar yet? It’s a great app for developing photos with a stylized look (here’s our detailed review). We like it so much that we’ve put together a great collection of free presets. Here are 15 ways to stylize your image.
15 Free Presets for Macphun Luminar
These offer a wide range of looks, from dramatic to subtle. Rember that all presets have a blending slider so you can mix them with the original image.
How to Install
- Download the free presets from here — http://bit.ly/pfluminar
- Unzip the file and double-click to install.
- Launch Luminar (you can get a free trial here and use it for 30-days).
- Press Tab to open the preset panel.
- Click the preset chooser and load the Inspired Style presets.
- Enjoy the different options and feel free to modify any of the filters inside the presets to get new looks.
Be sure to check out our weekly column on Luminar to get more tips on how to make great looking photos.
Try Luminar Today
If you’re a Mac-user who hasn’t tried Luminar, give it a free try today. To read our thoughts on Luminar, check out our detailed review.
Luminar FAQ
For more Luminar Tips — Read Our Weekly Column.
Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)
- 15 Free Presets for Macphun Luminar - March 27, 2017
- Macphun Tip: Get Perfect Landscapes with Adjustable Gradients - March 25, 2017
- Adobe Tip: What’s New in Adobe Camera Raw 9.9 - March 20, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.