Skip links

Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

15 Free Presets for Macphun Luminar

0

Have you tried Luminar yet?  It’s a great app for developing photos with a stylized look (here’s our detailed review).  We like it so much that we’ve put together a great collection of free presets.  Here are 15 ways to stylize your image.

15 Free Presets for Macphun Luminar

These offer a wide range of looks, from dramatic to subtle.   Rember that all presets have a blending slider so you can mix them with the original image.

 

How to Install

  1. Download the free presets from here — http://bit.ly/pfluminar 
  2. Unzip the file and double-click to install.
  3. Launch Luminar (you can get a free trial here and use it for 30-days).
  4. Press Tab to open the preset panel.
  5. Click the preset chooser and load the Inspired Style presets.
  6. Enjoy the different options and feel free to modify any of the filters inside the presets to get new looks.

Be sure to check out our weekly column on Luminar to get more tips on how to make great looking photos.

Try Luminar Today

If you’re a Mac-user who hasn’t tried Luminar, give it a free try today.  To read our thoughts on Luminar, check out our detailed review.

Luminar FAQ

For more Luminar Tips — Read Our Weekly Column.

Photofocus Team

Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)

Categories: Software Tags:

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Drobo – Safe, Simple, Expandable Storage for All Parts of a Photography Workflows.

Perfect Exposure – Free for a Limited Time Get a free plug-in for Photoshop or Lightroom. The perfect fix for exposure problems, add depth, contrast, and soft light to any scene. Perfectly Clear is all about saving you time so you can focus on doing what you love best. Get it here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Leave A Reply