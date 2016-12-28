Photofocus Podcast December 28, 2016 — Mirrorless with Scott Bourne, Marco Larousse & Zack Arias

Scott and Marco have a special last #Mirrorless show of 2016 for you. Marco had the chance to interview Zack Arias for our mirrorless show at the Gulf Photo Plus Berlin event. Zack is a highly regarded and internationally famous commercial and portrait photographer based in Atlanta, Georgia.
- How the image quality of mirrorless cameras convinced him to drop his full frame DSLR gear for good.
- How and when he uses his mirrorless camera over his digital medium format Phase One camera for his jobs.
- What he thinks about the new Fuji GFX mirrorless medium format camera.
- Leaf shutter vs. focal plane shutter in medium format cameras and why the price of each technology needs to be put into account.
- Zack’s thoughts on the more or less neglected portable flash systems from mirrorless camera manufacturers.
- Zack has published a new e-book for photographers who are or want to get into the business of photography. Zack shares his experiences, successes and mistakes that he made in his career as a photographer. The e-book “Get to Work” is currently on sale for $25 and can be purchased on his website here: http://dedpxl.com/product/get-to-work/
- You can find Zack’s website and portfolio here: http://beam.zackarias.com/index And his Twitter account is: @zarias
- We have a Photofocus Mirrorless Flickr group that is open to our listeners and photos taken with all mirrorless camera brands. If you want to join just let us know through the “request invitation” button on the group and drop us a quick line there. We’ll add you to the group then. And please ask for the invite via the web browser and not via the Flickr App. The invite process via the app has not been working reliably.
- We have picked our monthly featured photographer and image from our Photofocus Mirrorless group.Our monthly Photofocus Mirrorless feature photo and photographer of the month is: Paul Carmody with his image “At Piazza Italia”
About this show:
On the monthly #Mirrorless episode of the Photofocus podcast, Scott and Marco will discuss the news from the mirrorless camera world related to innovations, trends, gear and accessories. And they will introduce mirrorless camera manufacturers by interviewing the respective managers of those manufacturers. And they invite pro photographers who make their living working with mirrorless cameras to share some tips and tricks on their workflow.
Marco Larousse
Marco's approach to photography is "reduce to the basics and focus on the story and the subject." Growing up with the limitations that film photography has taught him, he still enjoys the basic approach to photography today. For Marco the camera is a tool and a mere extension of his instincts.
Marco is the producer and co-host of the Photofocus #Inspiration and #Mirrorless podcasts episodes.
Marco Larousse
