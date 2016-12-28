Photofocus Podcast December 28, 2016 — Mirrorless with Scott Bourne, Marco Larousse & Zack Arias

Scott and Marco have a special last #Mirrorless show of 2016 for you. Marco had the chance to interview Zack Arias for our mirrorless show at the Gulf Photo Plus Berlin event. Zack is a highly regarded and internationally famous commercial and portrait photographer based in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the discussion Zack shares his thoughts and opinions on the following topics:

How the image quality of mirrorless cameras convinced him to drop his full frame DSLR gear for good.

How and when he uses his mirrorless camera over his digital medium format Phase One camera for his jobs.

What he thinks about the new Fuji GFX mirrorless medium format camera.

Leaf shutter vs. focal plane shutter in medium format cameras and why the price of each technology needs to be put into account.

Zack’s thoughts on the more or less neglected portable flash systems from mirrorless camera manufacturers.

Zack has published a new e-book for photographers who are or want to get into the business of photography. Zack shares his experiences, successes and mistakes that he made in his career as a photographer. The e-book “Get to Work” is currently on sale for $25 and can be purchased on his website here: http://dedpxl.com/product/get-to-work/

You can find Zack’s website and portfolio here: http://beam.zackarias.com/index And his Twitter account is: @zarias

Our monthly Photofocus Mirrorless feature photo and photographer of the month is: Paul Carmody with his image "At Piazza Italia"

