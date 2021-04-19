This Wednesday, April 21, 2021 starting at 2 p.m. ET, be sure to join Frederick Van Johnson as he sits down with Erhardt Barth, co-founders of Excire Inc. for the second episode of The Organized Photographer.

Erhardt is an internationally recognized expert in computer vision and machine learning, and has a PhD in electrical engineering from the Technical University of Munich. He’ll showcase how Excire Foto helps you stay organized, intelligently find and keyword images, and much more.

Want to check out Excire Foto for yourself, and save big for spring? Click here to save $30 for a limited time!